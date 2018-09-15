FootballMultimediaPhotoSports Photos: Oregon Ducks Football leads San Jose State 21 – 6 at the half Devin Roux, Rylee Marron and Henry Ward — September 15, 2018 at 4:30 pm Autzen Stadium before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Fans outside of Autzen Stadium before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Onyx the Police dog. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7) celebrates with safety Jevon Halland (8.) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) denies the ball from San Jose. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James protects the ball from San Jose. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Tight end Jacob Breeland (27) scoring a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back CJ Verdell (34). Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) running a QB sneak. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver (89) celebrates during the second quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald) Head coach Mario Cristobal pumps up the team before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward /Emerald) Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for a pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs towards the end zone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks tight end Kano Dillon (85) reaches to catch the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for a pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) A Spartan breaks up a pass to Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tabari Hines (17). Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) The Oregon Ducks run onto the field at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) The Oregon Ducks get hyped before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Comments Tell us what you think: Tags:Ducks football,Oregon Football,San Jose,San Jose State