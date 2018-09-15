Photos: Oregon Ducks Football defeats San Jose State 35-22

Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) checks down field on third down. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass under pressure. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Darrian Felix (22) on their own goal line. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) attempts to escape San Jose line backer Kyle Harmon (45.) Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive end Jalen Jelks (97) celebrates his sack. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7) prevents a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) carries the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson (3) catches the ball in the end zone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
San Jose State wide receiver Thai Cottrell (22) runs to score a touchdown during the last quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks intercept the ball from San Jose. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Fans throw their “O’s” and cheer for the Ducks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) intercepts the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) reaches to tackle a Spartan. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs past San Jose State defense. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) pumps up the crowd. Oregon Ducks Football takes on San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)