ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Eugene for next week’s top-25 matchup against Stanford

ESPN’s College GameDay, the popular national pregame show for college football, will take place on Oregon’s campus for the No. 20 Oregon Ducks (3-0) hosting No. 9 Stanford (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

This will be the 10th time the GameDay crew has come to Eugene, the last of which was Oregon’s 46-27 victory over Michigan State in 2014.

The GameDay set has been typically held on the lawn outside Lillis Business Complex and the Prince Lucien Campbell building.

If the location remains the same, the giant “O” on the outside of Lillis will be on display. The “O” was originally placed there when GameDay came to campus in 2011 for the Arizona State game.

The show is famous for its national coverage, topical signs and mascot heads. Beginning at 6 a.m. local time, the show previews numerous games, while highlighting the location they are at. Students make clever signs ridiculing opposing team’s players and coaches.

Oregon and Stanford are undefeated, and both feature college football stars. Duck quarterback Justin Herbert is a projected first round NFL Draft pick, while Stanford running back Bryce Love was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season.

The Ducks have been on GameDay 22 times, and have a 14-8 record. Stanford has hosted just once, but has participated nine more times in the festivities, posting a 5-5 record.

The last time the two played on GameDay in Eugene was in 2012 when the Ducks lost to the Cardinal 17-14 in overtime. The three have met three official times on GameDay with the Ducks holding a 2-1 record. In 2013 the two met on a Thursday night (Stanford won 26-20), which led the GameDay crew to hold an altered version of the show.

ESPN’s Lee Corso, one of the analysts on the show, has voiced his love for the Eugene location, also telling AL.com’s Mark Heim that the Oregon Duck is his favorite mascot.

This post will be updated if more information becomes available.

Eugene … WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! See you Week 4 for No. 9 @StanfordFball at No. 20 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/4Fz4NRTQOS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2018

