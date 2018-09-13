This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Emerald Football Podcast: San Jose State Preview

Sports reporters Jack Butler, Shawn Medow and Maverick Pallack discuss Oregon football’s season before the Ducks’ game against San Jose State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 15 .

Music in this podcast is “The Gray Forest – IV Escape” by Aitua from freemusicarchive.org.

This podcast was edited by Ryan Nguyen.

