Jalen Hall arrested, no longer on Oregon football team

Jalen Hall, an Oregon football recruit who was set to be a freshman in Eugene this year, was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 10 in connection to a reported home invasion robbery.

Hall, who is from Los Angeles, had reported to camp in spring but left the team for an extended period time. He never reported in the fall and is no longer on the team.

“Well he hasn’t been on the roster for a pretty long time now,” head coach Mario Cristobal said on Wednesday. That was solidified, we’re moving on and certainly it is what it is. He hasn’t been on the roster and hasn’t been part of our team roster for some time now.”

According to the Whittier Daily News, 19-year-old Hall was arrested along with another suspect in Compton. They were booked on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and burglary.

