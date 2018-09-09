AP Poll: Ducks up to No. 20 for week three
Oregon football moves up three spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll after a 62-14 drubbing of Portland State. The Ducks are 2-0 and will face San Jose State next week in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon is one of five Pac-12 teams in the top-25.
Stanford (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 9 after a 17-3 victory over USC. The Trojans (1-1) fell from 17 to 22. Oregon plays Stanford in Eugene in two weeks for its conference opener.
Arizona State (2-0) upset then-No. 15 Michigan State (1-1) 16-13, moving the Sun Devils into the top-25 at No. 23.
Washington (1-1) swapped spots with Stanford, dropping to No. 10 after they dominated North Dakota 45-3.
Utah sits one spot away from entering the top-25, but a showdown with Washington looms this week.
Week 3 AP Top-25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.
