Wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates scoring the game's first touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

AP Poll: Ducks up to No. 20 for week three

Oregon football moves up three spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll after a 62-14 drubbing of Portland State. The Ducks are 2-0 and will face San Jose State next week in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon is one of five Pac-12 teams in the top-25.

Stanford (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 9 after a 17-3 victory over USC. The Trojans (1-1) fell from 17 to 22. Oregon plays Stanford in Eugene in two weeks for its conference opener.

Arizona State (2-0) upset then-No. 15 Michigan State (1-1) 16-13, moving the Sun Devils into the top-25 at No. 23.

Washington (1-1) swapped spots with Stanford, dropping to No. 10 after they dominated North Dakota 45-3.

Utah sits one spot away from entering the top-25, but a showdown with Washington looms this week.

Week 3 AP Top-25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: