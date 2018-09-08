Rapid Reactions: Oregon defeats Portland State 62-14
No. 23 Oregon football started off hot and kept it going throughout the second half defeating Portland State, 62-14.
Here are the key plays and stats from the second half.
Key Plays
Tony Brooks-James one-yard touchdown run
Travis Dye bounced a run outside and outran the Portland State safety for a 49-yard touchdown run (the first of his career)
PSU wide receiver Beau Kelly throws a 47-yard pass to Charlie Taumoepeau. Four plays later Taumoepeau caught his second touchdown of the game.
Brooks-James added his second one-yard touchdown rush with 5:16 left.
CJ Verdell got his first career rushing touchdown, making it 62-14
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 20-of-26, 250 yards, four touchdowns
Braxton Burmeister — 3-of-3, 16 yards
Oregon Rushing
Tony Brooks-James — 21 attempts, 107 yards, one touchdown
CJ Verdell — 11 attempts, 106 yards, one touchdown
Travis Dye — four rushes, 58 yards, one touchdown
Taj Griffin — three attempts, 19 yards
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — two attempts, three yards, one touchdown
Oregon Receiving
Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 55 yards
Jaylon Redd — two receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown
Kano Dillon — three receptions, 41 yard, one touchdown
Tabari Hines — three receptions, 32 yards, one touchdown
Brenden Schooler — four catches, 30 yards
Portland State Passing
Jalani Eason — 7-of-14, 111 yards, two touchdown
Portland State Rushing
Jalani Eason — 13 rushes, 19 yards
Sirgeo Hoffman — 10 attempts, 40 yards
Portland State Receiving
Charlie Taumoepeau — five receptions, 125 yards, two touchdown
