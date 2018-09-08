Justin Herbet (10) getting the offense ready for the play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Rapid Reactions: Oregon defeats Portland State 62-14

No. 23 Oregon football started off hot and kept it going throughout the second half defeating Portland State, 62-14.

Here are the key plays and stats from the second half.

Key Plays

Tony Brooks-James one-yard touchdown run

Travis Dye bounced a run outside and outran the Portland State safety for a 49-yard touchdown run (the first of his career)

PSU wide receiver Beau Kelly throws a 47-yard pass to Charlie Taumoepeau. Four plays later Taumoepeau caught his second touchdown of the game.

Brooks-James added his second one-yard touchdown rush with 5:16 left.

CJ Verdell got his first career rushing touchdown, making it 62-14

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 20-of-26, 250 yards, four touchdowns

Braxton Burmeister — 3-of-3, 16 yards

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James — 21 attempts, 107 yards, one touchdown

CJ Verdell — 11 attempts, 106 yards, one touchdown

Travis Dye — four rushes, 58 yards, one touchdown

Taj Griffin — three attempts, 19 yards

Cyrus Habibi-Likio — two attempts, three yards, one touchdown

Oregon Receiving

Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 55 yards

Jaylon Redd — two receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown

Kano Dillon — three receptions, 41 yard, one touchdown

Tabari Hines — three receptions, 32 yards, one touchdown

Brenden Schooler — four catches, 30 yards

Portland State Passing

Jalani Eason — 7-of-14, 111 yards, two touchdown

Portland State Rushing

Jalani Eason — 13 rushes, 19 yards

Sirgeo Hoffman — 10 attempts, 40 yards

Portland State Receiving

Charlie Taumoepeau — five receptions, 125 yards, two touchdown

