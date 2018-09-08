Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tabari Hines (17) drives down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks up big on Portland State at halftime

No. 23 Oregon football is up big on Portland State, as expected, 35-7 at halftime.

Here are the key plays and stats from the first half.

Key Plays

Oregon’s first touchdown came from an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to wide receiver Jaylon Redd. Ducks lead 7-0 with eight minutes, 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ducks scored on an eight play, 99-yard drive that ended with a Tabari Hines 9-yard touchdown receptions. It’s his first as a Duck. Oregon 14-0.

Tight end Kano Dillon dragged defenders into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Ducks 21, Portland State 7.

Portland State answered with a big play. Quarterback Jalani Eason hit Charlie Taumoepeau for a 70-yard touchdown pass to cut the Oregon lead to 21-7 with 7:44 left in the half.

Oregon drove down the field right after, scoring on a Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1-yard touchdown run. Oregon 28, Portland State 7.

Herbert added another touchdown pass, this time to Johnny Johnson III for 11-yards. Oregon 35, Portland State 7.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 18-of-24, 237 yards, four touchdowns

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James — seven attempts, 35 yards

CJ Verdell — four attempts, 45 yards

Oregon Receiving

Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 55 yards

Jaylon Redd — two receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown

Kano Dillon — three receptions, 41 yard, one touchdown

Tabari Hines — two receptions, 32 yards, one touchdown

Portland State Passing

Jalani Eason — 4-of-7, 91 yards, one touchdown

Portland State Rushing

Sirgeo Hoffman — Nine attempts, 39 yards

Portland State Receiving

Charlie Taumoepeau — three receptions, 74 yards, one touchdown

