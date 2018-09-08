Rapid Reaction: Ducks up big on Portland State at halftime
No. 23 Oregon football is up big on Portland State, as expected, 35-7 at halftime.
Here are the key plays and stats from the first half.
Key Plays
Oregon’s first touchdown came from an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to wide receiver Jaylon Redd. Ducks lead 7-0 with eight minutes, 55 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Ducks scored on an eight play, 99-yard drive that ended with a Tabari Hines 9-yard touchdown receptions. It’s his first as a Duck. Oregon 14-0.
Tight end Kano Dillon dragged defenders into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Ducks 21, Portland State 7.
Portland State answered with a big play. Quarterback Jalani Eason hit Charlie Taumoepeau for a 70-yard touchdown pass to cut the Oregon lead to 21-7 with 7:44 left in the half.
Oregon drove down the field right after, scoring on a Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1-yard touchdown run. Oregon 28, Portland State 7.
Herbert added another touchdown pass, this time to Johnny Johnson III for 11-yards. Oregon 35, Portland State 7.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 18-of-24, 237 yards, four touchdowns
Oregon Rushing
Tony Brooks-James — seven attempts, 35 yards
CJ Verdell — four attempts, 45 yards
Oregon Receiving
Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 55 yards
Jaylon Redd — two receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown
Kano Dillon — three receptions, 41 yard, one touchdown
Tabari Hines — two receptions, 32 yards, one touchdown
Portland State Passing
Jalani Eason — 4-of-7, 91 yards, one touchdown
Portland State Rushing
Sirgeo Hoffman — Nine attempts, 39 yards
Portland State Receiving
Charlie Taumoepeau — three receptions, 74 yards, one touchdown
