Photos: Oregon Ducks Football bests the Portland State Vikings 35-7 at the half

Fans enter Autzen Stadium. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
A young fan dances before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
A Duck fan wears a Duck themed hawaiian shirt while watching the band warm up. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
A group of Duck fans tailgaiting right outside Autzen. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
The Duck rides into the game on a motorcycle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi (7) warms up before the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Kaulana Apelu (39) tackles a Viking. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off the ball to running back Tony Brooks-James (20). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tabari Hines (17) drives down the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) tackles a Viking. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tight end Kano Dillon (85) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates scoring the game’s first touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
The Ducks defense stops Portland State in their tracks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Justin Herbert (10) catches a snap as the Ducks begin their drive. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Justin Herbert (10) getting the offense ready for the play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Dillon Mitchell (13) tip-toes and attempts to stay in bounds. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Kano Dillon (85) powers through the defense and scores. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
The Ducks cheer on their teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks offensive linemen drive through PSU. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portland State quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) is tackled by the Ducks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A referee picks up the ball at the endzone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Tabari Hines (17) reaches the ball into the endzone, scoring a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks outside linebacker Justin Hollins takes down PSU quarterback Jalani Eason (10). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck annoys people on the sidelines. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) keeps the ball from PSU safety Houston Barnes (9). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks runningback Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) celebrates a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Pit Crew dances to the stadium music. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Portland State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)