Players to watch against Portland State

Here are the players to watch as Oregon plays Portland State on Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

#89 Charlie Taumoepeau / Tight End / Portland State

The junior was named to the All-Big Sky Conference second team in the preseason. Last season, he totaled 673 yards and 45 catches, the most catches by a Viking tight end since Barry Naone in 1988. In last week’s 72-19 season-opening loss to Nevada, Taumoepeau scored both of Portland State’s touchdowns.

#24 Artuz Manning / Safety / Portland State

Manning is the Vikings’ most experienced defensive back with 30 career games and 21 starts. Last season, he led the team in tackles for three games and tallies 116 for his career thus far.

The senior will be facing fellow Rancho Cucamonga alumni in Oregon’s Jaylon Redd and Thomas Graham Jr.

#27 Jacob Breeland / Tight End / Oregon

In the absence of Cam McCormick, who had a season-ending leg injury in last weekend’s game against Bowling Green, Breeland will be Oregon’s starting tight end. The junior started at tight end last season, but a back injury in the offseason helped McCormick propel him onto the depth chart.

This preseason, Breeland was placed on the John Mackey Award watch list, named to the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 third team and named Athlon Sports No. 13 tight end. Last season, he led the team with five touchdowns, which tied for first in the Pac-12 for touchdowns among tight ends.

#7 Ugochukwu Amadi / Safety / Oregon

The senior scored Oregon’s first defensive touchdown of the season by intercepting Bowling Green’s quarterback Jarret Doege in last weekend’s 58-24 defeat over the Falcons. Last season, aside from tying the team lead in interceptions, he was the only player in the Pac-12 with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. This preseason, Amadi was named to the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team and the Athlon Sports All-Pac-12 fourth team.

Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter @maggie_vanoni

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: