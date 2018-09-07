Photos: Ducks Cross Country Season Preview

Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Seniors Blake Haney, James West, and sophomore Jackson Mestler stay at the front of the pack. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Senior Susan Ejore lead the women’s race. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)
Freshman Taylor Chiotti, sophomore Rennie Kendrick, and freshman Caramia Mestler attempt to catch the pack ahead them. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)