Photos: Ducks Cross Country Season Preview

September 7, 2018 at 9:50 am


Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Seniors Blake Haney, James West, and sophomore Jackson Mestler stay at the front of the pack. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Senior Susan Ejore lead the women’s race. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

 

Freshman Taylor Chiotti, sophomore Rennie Kendrick, and freshman Caramia Mestler attempt to catch the pack ahead them. Oregon Ducks Cross Country started their season at Alton Baker Park on Sept. 6 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

Follow Rylee Marron on Instagram: @ryleemarronphotography.

Rylee Marron

