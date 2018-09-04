FootballSports
The Oregon Ducks celebrate a play. Oregon Ducks Football hosts Bowling Green in home opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon football moves up one spot to No. 23 in latest AP Poll.

September 4, 2018 at 1:07 pm


Following Oregon football’s 58-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday, the Ducks have moved up one spot to No. 23 in the AP Top-25 poll.

The Ducks are one of four Pac-12 teams in this week’s top-25. Washington, which was No. 6 going into the first game of the season against then No. 9 Auburn, lost and consequentially fell to No. 9.

Stanford, which defeated San Diego State, moved up from No. 13 to No. 10, while USC dropped to 17th from 15th despite a win over UNLV.

Oregon plays Portland State on Saturday in a game which the Ducks will be heavily favored in.

The full poll can be seen below, with Pac-12 teams in bold.

  1. Alabama (48 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (12)
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Wisconsin (1)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Auburn
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Washington
  10. Stanford
  11. LSU
  12. Virginia Tech
  13. Penn State
  14. West Virginia
  15. Michigan State
  16. TCU
  17. USC
  18. Mississippi State
  19. UCF
  20. Boise State
  21. Michigan
  22. Miami
  23. Oregon
  24. South Carolina
  25. Florida

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Tags:,
Shawn Medow

Shawn Medow

Shawn is an associate sports editor and reporter for the Emerald covering football, men's basketball, women's basketball, acrobatics and tumbling, track and field/cross-country and softball. He also hosts several podcasts, including a soccer podcast, on the Emerald Podcast Network. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @ShawnMedow.

Related Posts

FootballSports

Oregon offense shifts focus to Portland State after opening win over Bowling Green

FootballSports

Oregon football’s defense survives shaky start

FootballSports

Behind Herbert’s record breaking performance, Ducks’ offense soars over Bowling Green 58-24

FootballSports

Rapid Reaction: Oregon football beats Bowling Green 58-24 in season opener