The Oregon Ducks celebrate a play. Oregon Ducks Football hosts Bowling Green in home opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Oregon football moves up one spot to No. 23 in latest AP Poll.

Following Oregon football’s 58-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday, the Ducks have moved up one spot to No. 23 in the AP Top-25 poll.

The Ducks are one of four Pac-12 teams in this week’s top-25. Washington, which was No. 6 going into the first game of the season against then No. 9 Auburn, lost and consequentially fell to No. 9.

Stanford, which defeated San Diego State, moved up from No. 13 to No. 10, while USC dropped to 17th from 15th despite a win over UNLV.

Oregon plays Portland State on Saturday in a game which the Ducks will be heavily favored in.

The full poll can be seen below, with Pac-12 teams in bold.

Alabama (48 first-place votes) Clemson (12) Georgia Ohio State Wisconsin (1) Oklahoma Auburn Notre Dame Washington Stanford LSU Virginia Tech Penn State West Virginia Michigan State TCU USC Mississippi State UCF Boise State Michigan Miami Oregon South Carolina Florida

