Oregon football moves up one spot to No. 23 in latest AP Poll.
Following Oregon football’s 58-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday, the Ducks have moved up one spot to No. 23 in the AP Top-25 poll.
The Ducks are one of four Pac-12 teams in this week’s top-25. Washington, which was No. 6 going into the first game of the season against then No. 9 Auburn, lost and consequentially fell to No. 9.
Stanford, which defeated San Diego State, moved up from No. 13 to No. 10, while USC dropped to 17th from 15th despite a win over UNLV.
Oregon plays Portland State on Saturday in a game which the Ducks will be heavily favored in.
The full poll can be seen below, with Pac-12 teams in bold.
- Alabama (48 first-place votes)
- Clemson (12)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin (1)
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Washington
- Stanford
- LSU
- Virginia Tech
- Penn State
- West Virginia
- Michigan State
- TCU
- USC
- Mississippi State
- UCF
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Miami
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Florida
