Oregon soccer wins second straight, defeating Gonzaga 2-0 behind Eddy’s two goals.

Two days after getting back into the win column with a 2-0 victory over Dartmouth, Oregon’s soccer team returned to Papé Field to host the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

On Sunday, the Oregon (4-1-1) defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 2-0 thanks to two goals by leading goal-scorer Emma Eddy, who was making her first start of the season.

“For Emma, it’s just about having some fun,” head coach Kat Mertz said. “We were able to start her today and I thought it made a huge difference.”

Eddy’s two goals were earned by sticking with the play, pouncing on mishaps by the Gonzaga defense.

The Eugene native found the back of the net just five minutes and 40 seconds into the game when forward Zoe Hasenauer’s cross was fumbled by Gonzaga goalie Isabel Jones and Eddy knocked her fourth goal of the season home.

Just 38 seconds into the second half, Eddy capitalized on a mistake again. Jessica Yu bounced a cross into the box and Gonzaga defender Jordan Thompson whiffed on a clearance where Eddy promptly double the Ducks’ lead.

“I’ve been working on my runs into the box,” Eddy said. “I was really proud to be able to get there. Just really proud of everyone for all the effort we put in to get this.”

Eddy did come close to netting the Ducks’ first hat trick since 2010 when Kirstie Kuhns scored four goals against Butler, but ultimately was unable to get that sacred third.

Sunday’s match had the potential to double in size, but the Ducks were unable to score in between the Eddy goals.

“Honestly, the first half was pretty frantic,” Eddy said. “I think we should have calmed it down a little bit more, but I think getting that goal made us feel more confident.”

Although the victory is all that really matters in the end, the missed chances could have put the game out of reach early on.

Eddy and Mia Palmer both had potential goals saved by Jones, Hasenauer had a header to the top corner that clanked off the crossbar and Kyra Fawcett had a wide open goal, but she launched it out of play on the volley.

“I thought we had an opportunity to close the game out in the first half,” Mertz said. “But what we focused on was the positive.”

Oregon goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir also extended her shutout streak to 264 minutes, with the last goal conceded coming in the 25th minute against Kansas. The senior converted both her save chances en route to the win.

Oregon will look to extend its unbeaten streak to four on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Portland Pilots.

“It’s nice,” Mertz said. “We’re able to rest some people. We’ve got a little banged up in the back. For us, it’s to be able to take and manage those days off and utilize them and make sure we’re fresh and ready going into Portland and Idaho.”

