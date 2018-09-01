Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks Football hosts Bowling Green in home opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads Bowling Green 37-17 at the half

Key Plays:

— Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege hit Scott Miller for a six-yard touchdown, putting the Falcons up 10-0.

— Three plays after he kept an option for a 37-yard gain, Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 33 yard touchdown.

— Herbert hit Dillon Mitchell in the back of the endzone for a nine-yard touchdown.

— Justin Hollins forces a Doege fumble on a blindside tackle. Jalen Jelks recovered it at the BGSU 21-yard line.

— Justin Herbert runs in a two-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 21-10.

— Johnson III carries two defenders five-yards for a 40-yard touchdown.

— Oregon got a safety when Bowling Green had an errant snap when punting.

— Cyrus Habibi-Likio extended Oregon’s lead to 37 with a five-yard touchdown run.

— Andrew Clair catches a nine-yard touchdown to make it 37-17.

— Both La’Mar Winston and Cam McCormick left the game with injury.

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 7-of-13 passing, 145 yards, three touchdowns

Oregon rushing

Justin Herbert — six rushes, 41 yards, one touchdown

CJ Verdell — seven rushes, 32 yards

Darrian Felix — three rushes, 17 yards

Tony Brooks-James — five rushes, 27 yards

Cyrus Habibi-Likio — one rush, five yards, one touchdown

Oregon receiving

Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 15 yards, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — one reception, 40 yards, one touchdown

Jaylon Redd — one reception, 33 yards, one touchdown

Tony Brooks-James — one reception, 53 yards

Oregon total offense

261 total yards.

Bowling Green passing

Jarret Doege — 15-of-23, 125 yards passing, two touchdown.

Bowling Green rushing

Andrew Clair — 15 rushes, 73 yards

Bryson Denley — eight rushes, 25 yards

Bowling Green receiving

Scott Miller — 10 receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown

Andrew Clair — two receptions, 15 yards, one touchdown

Bowling Green total yards

200 total yards.

