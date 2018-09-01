Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads Bowling Green 37-17 at the half
Key Plays:
— Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege hit Scott Miller for a six-yard touchdown, putting the Falcons up 10-0.
— Three plays after he kept an option for a 37-yard gain, Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 33 yard touchdown.
— Herbert hit Dillon Mitchell in the back of the endzone for a nine-yard touchdown.
— Justin Hollins forces a Doege fumble on a blindside tackle. Jalen Jelks recovered it at the BGSU 21-yard line.
— Justin Herbert runs in a two-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 21-10.
— Johnson III carries two defenders five-yards for a 40-yard touchdown.
— Oregon got a safety when Bowling Green had an errant snap when punting.
— Cyrus Habibi-Likio extended Oregon’s lead to 37 with a five-yard touchdown run.
— Andrew Clair catches a nine-yard touchdown to make it 37-17.
— Both La’Mar Winston and Cam McCormick left the game with injury.
Oregon passing
Justin Herbert — 7-of-13 passing, 145 yards, three touchdowns
Oregon rushing
Justin Herbert — six rushes, 41 yards, one touchdown
CJ Verdell — seven rushes, 32 yards
Darrian Felix — three rushes, 17 yards
Tony Brooks-James — five rushes, 27 yards
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — one rush, five yards, one touchdown
Oregon receiving
Dillon Mitchell — two receptions, 15 yards, one touchdown
Johnny Johnson III — one reception, 40 yards, one touchdown
Jaylon Redd — one reception, 33 yards, one touchdown
Tony Brooks-James — one reception, 53 yards
Oregon total offense
261 total yards.
Bowling Green passing
Jarret Doege — 15-of-23, 125 yards passing, two touchdown.
Bowling Green rushing
Andrew Clair — 15 rushes, 73 yards
Bryson Denley — eight rushes, 25 yards
Bowling Green receiving
Scott Miller — 10 receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown
Andrew Clair — two receptions, 15 yards, one touchdown
Bowling Green total yards
200 total yards.
