Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs past Bowling Green's defense. Oregon Ducks Football hosts Bowling Green in home opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Rylee Marron/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon football beats Bowling Green 58-24 in season opener

Oregon football kept pace in the second half to beat Bowling Green 58-24 in the season opener.

Key Plays

— Ugochukwu Amadi intercepts a pass on third down of Bowling Green’s first drive and takes it to the end zone for a pick-six, giving Oregon a 44-17 lead.

— Taj Griffin goes 83 yards for a touchdown along the right side of the field on a catch and run from Justin Herbert to extend the Ducks’ lead to 51-17.

— Braxton Burmeister replaced Justin Herbert with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.

— Scott Miller got open on the right sideline, outrunning Steve Stephens for a 63-yard touchdown to cut back on Oregon’s lead at 51-24.

— Justin Herbert was picked off by Marcus Milton on the first play of the fourth quarter while Oregon was in field goal range.

— Troy Dye intercepted Jarret Doege with 9:14 to play in the game and give Oregon the ball at its own 49.

— Justin Herbert launched a 48-yard throw into the end zone to find Jaylon Redd and give Oregon a 58-24 lead.

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 10-of-21, 281 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

Oregon rushing

Justin Herbert — Six carries, 41 yards, 1TD.

CJ Verdell — 13 carries for 51 yards

Travis Dye — Seven carries, 37 yards

Tony Brooks-James — Five carries, 27 yards

Oregon receiving

Dillon Mitchell — Three receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD

Jaylon Redd — Two receptions, 81 yards, 2TD

Johnny Johnson III — One catch, 40 yards, 1TD

Taj Griffin — One catch, 83 yards, 1TD

Oregon total offense

504 total yards.

Bowling Green passing

Jarret Doege — 22-of-38 for 253 yards, 3TD, 2INT

Bowling Green rushing

Andrew Clair — 25 carries, 113 yards

Bryson Denley — 12 carries for 36 yards

Bowling Green receiving

Scott Miller — 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns

Andrew Clair — Two catches for 15 yards and one touchdown

Bowling Green total yards

389 total yards.

