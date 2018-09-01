Rapid Reaction: Oregon football beats Bowling Green 58-24 in season opener
Oregon football kept pace in the second half to beat Bowling Green 58-24 in the season opener.
Key Plays
— Ugochukwu Amadi intercepts a pass on third down of Bowling Green’s first drive and takes it to the end zone for a pick-six, giving Oregon a 44-17 lead.
— Taj Griffin goes 83 yards for a touchdown along the right side of the field on a catch and run from Justin Herbert to extend the Ducks’ lead to 51-17.
— Braxton Burmeister replaced Justin Herbert with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.
— Scott Miller got open on the right sideline, outrunning Steve Stephens for a 63-yard touchdown to cut back on Oregon’s lead at 51-24.
— Justin Herbert was picked off by Marcus Milton on the first play of the fourth quarter while Oregon was in field goal range.
— Troy Dye intercepted Jarret Doege with 9:14 to play in the game and give Oregon the ball at its own 49.
— Justin Herbert launched a 48-yard throw into the end zone to find Jaylon Redd and give Oregon a 58-24 lead.
Oregon passing
Justin Herbert — 10-of-21, 281 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT
Oregon rushing
Justin Herbert — Six carries, 41 yards, 1TD.
CJ Verdell — 13 carries for 51 yards
Travis Dye — Seven carries, 37 yards
Tony Brooks-James — Five carries, 27 yards
Oregon receiving
Dillon Mitchell — Three receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD
Jaylon Redd — Two receptions, 81 yards, 2TD
Johnny Johnson III — One catch, 40 yards, 1TD
Taj Griffin — One catch, 83 yards, 1TD
Oregon total offense
504 total yards.
Bowling Green passing
Jarret Doege — 22-of-38 for 253 yards, 3TD, 2INT
Bowling Green rushing
Andrew Clair — 25 carries, 113 yards
Bryson Denley — 12 carries for 36 yards
Bowling Green receiving
Scott Miller — 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns
Andrew Clair — Two catches for 15 yards and one touchdown
Bowling Green total yards
389 total yards.
