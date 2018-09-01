Oregon football vs. Bowling Green: Players to watch

Penei Sewell / Tackle / Oregon

Early in fall camp, head coach Mario Cristobal named Sewell as someone he has noticed making a large impact. The 6-foot-6, 364-pound freshman works along the line, but has recently been with the first team at left tackle. Whether he gets the start or rotates later in the game remains to be seen, but Oregon has found its left tackle of the future.

Jarret Doege / Quarterback / Bowling Green

In seven games, Doege started five and threw for 1,381 yards, 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He missed some time due to injury but led Bowling Green to its second victory of the season, defeating Kent State 44-16. That game, which saw Doege throw for two touchdowns and run for one, produced the highest offensive output for the Falcons all season. Other members of the Doege family have the quarterback gene as well. Jarret’s older brother Seth threw for 8,636 yards and 69 touchdowns at Texas Tech, which earned a preseason tryout with the Atlanta Falcons.

Marcus Milton / Safety and Punt Returner / Bowling Green

Milton started 10 games last season at safety after switching from cornerback. He tied the team lead in interceptions with three. Milton forced and recovered a fumble against Buffalo last season and finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles. The redshirt senior will most likely be the team’s punt returner as well. Milton averaged 8 yards per return.

Jevon Holland / Safety / Oregon

Holland will most likely come off the bench against Bowling Green, and he should see plenty of action given the talent discrepancies between teams. Holland has been making plays all fall camp and is garnering a lot of deserved attention and some comparisons to recent Oregon standouts.

“He kind of reminds me of Reggie Daniels athleticism-wise,” senior safety Ugochukwu Amadi said. “He’s very athletic. … He’s one of those guys that wants to learn more. He pushes the freshmen in his class.”

