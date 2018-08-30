Uber will return to Eugene next Thursday

The rideshare service Uber announced today that it will return to Eugene on Sept. 6, 2018. According to a press release issued by the Technology Association of Oregon, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis will make the inaugural ride at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant and the service will be available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Register-Guard first reported the news on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled we’ll soon be turning rideshare service on in Eugene,” Alejandro Chouza, general manager for Uber in the Pacific Northwest, stated in the press release. “For anyone not yet familiar with the app, I think they’ll find it reliable, convenient and easy to use. Essentially you tap a button on your phone to request a ride.”

Lindsay Selser, a communications analyst with Eugene’s Planning and Development Administration, told the Emerald that the city will benefit from having “more and greater options for people to get around.” She also said the city hopes rideshare services like Uber will reduce the number of intoxicated driving incidents.

In April, the Eugene City Council voted 7-1 to approve a new law that would allow rideshare services to operate in Eugene. Selser said Uber is the first rideshare service to apply to operate in Eugene since the law was updated.

The decision to pass the law came three years after Uber failed to obtain a public transportation license in 2014. In April 2015, Uber suspended its services after the city filed a lawsuit against the company for failing to obtain the license, the Emerald reported.

Uber is offering Eugene riders $5 off up to two rides until midnight, Sept. 20. Riders can enter the promotion code “UberEugene” to receive the discount, according to the press release.

Those interested in driving for Uber can sign up online. Uber will also offer information sessions for drivers at the Coffee Plant Roasters on Sept. 5 and 6. The Wednesday session lasts from noon to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Thursday sessions last from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

