Oregon soccer shut out by Nebraska, draws with No. 18 Kansas

Oregon soccer earned a draw against No. 18 Kansas on Sunday to conclude a weekend of games in Lincoln, Nebraska, taking the Ducks’ record to 2-1-1 in 2018.

Halla Hinriksdottir was Oregon’s hero in the upset 1-1 draw for Oregon against No. 18 Kansas on Sunday, coming up with six saves against the Jayhawks. The Icelandic keeper passed Cody Miles (150) for sixth in Oregon career saves with 151.

Kansas opened the scoring in the first half when Kaycie Young found the net in the 26th minute. Oregon began to press for an equalizer in the second half, and in the 84th minute, Eugene native Emma Eddy notched home the game-tying goal — the junior’s second career goal in a Duck jersey. Senior Kyra Fawcett, who came in as a second-half substitute, earned the assist.

Kansas nearly scored in extra time, having a penalty claim turned down while missing a one-on-one with Hinriksdottir as the Ducks held on to get the draw.

Norwegian freshman Maja Flengsrud earned her first appearance for Oregon as the midfielder came into the game as a substitute.

The Ducks started the weekend off with a 2-0 loss against Nebraska on Friday. Oregon senior Jazmin Jackmon scored an own goal to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Oregon conceded again in the 60th minute when Natalie Cook scored for Nebraska to lock up the 2-0 win.

The Ducks look to keep their perfect home record intact this upcoming weekend when they host Dartmouth on Friday, Aug. 31 and Gonzaga on Sunday, Nov. 2.

