Oregon football ranked 24th in AP top-25 preseason poll

The Oregon Ducks football team will begin the season inside the AP top-25 poll at No. 24. This is the 10th time in the last 11 years that Oregon is ranked in the preseason top-25.

Oregon is the fourth-ranked Pac-12 school, behind No. 6 Washington, No. 13 Stanford and No. 15 USC. Two other Pac-12 schools that received votes were Arizona and Utah, both road games for Oregon this season.

The Ducks are of course looking to earn their way back to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after winning the first ever playoff game in the 2015 Rose Bowl over Florida State.

Being ranked No. 24 would present another historical event in the CFP if Oregon were to qualify. The lowest ranked preseason team to make the CFP was Oklahoma in 2015-2016, who was ranked 19th.

Oregon also received a single top-10 vote, revealing the potential that is seen with this team.

This is not the only preseason accolade Oregon has received, numerous players have been named to trophy watchlists including Justin Herbert, Jalen Jelks, Jordon Scott and Troy Dye.

The chance of the Ducks making the playoffs relies heavily on the stars playing up to potential and the depth remaining strong. Since the creation of the playoff, the Heisman trophy winner has made the playoff three of the four years (Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry and Baker Mayfield did, Lamar Jackson did not).

Oregon starts its season on Sept. 1 against Bowling Green at Autzen Stadium.

