Podcast: Emerald FC: English Premier League preview

and August 10, 2018 at 10:05 am


In this episode of Emerald FC, Associate Sports Editor Shawn Medow is joined by Austin Cracraft to discuss the upcoming Premier League season. From transfers and title favorites to team-by-team breakdowns, Shawn and Austin go in-depth on the Premier League before the first ball of the 2018-19 season is kicked.

Ryan Nguyen edited this episode of Emerald FC.

