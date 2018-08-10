Podcast: Emerald FC: English Premier League preview

In this episode of Emerald FC, Associate Sports Editor Shawn Medow is joined by Austin Cracraft to discuss the upcoming Premier League season. From transfers and title favorites to team-by-team breakdowns, Shawn and Austin go in-depth on the Premier League before the first ball of the 2018-19 season is kicked.

Ryan Nguyen edited this episode of Emerald FC.

