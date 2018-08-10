Arts & CultureEventsMultimediaMusicNightlifePhoto Photos: Rex Orange County Performs in Portland Henry Ward — August 10, 2018 at 12:20 pm Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco raps, sings and plays the trumpet throughout his set. Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on August 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Cuco opens the show for Rex Orange County at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County takes the stage at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) The crowd looks on as Rex performs songs off his first studio album, Apricot Princess. Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex switches between the two keyboards throughout his set. Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex passionately plays the keyboard during a solo. Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex focuses as he plays the piano and sings simultaneously. Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Rex Orange County performs at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 9, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald) Follow Henry Ward on Instagram: @Henry_M_Ward Comments Tell us what you think: Tags:Concert,cuco puffs,Music,rex orange county,Wonder Ballroom