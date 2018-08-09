The fire department puts out the flames that started behind the Campus Operations area on Aug. 9, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Grass fire near campus damages utility poles, temporarily closes railroad

On Thursday afternoon, a UO text message alert informed students of a grass fire behind the Campus Planning and Facilities Management on Franklin Blvd. Eugene-Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Smith said that the fire broke out near the train tracks, but crews were quick to extinguish the flames.

The consequences of the fire were minimal; some utility poles were damaged and the railroad was closed momentarily. Crews quickly contained the fire and it did not spread beyond the grass area behind the building.

Although the situation was cleared at 2:30 p.m., fire crews are continuing to monitor the situation. “It spread pretty quickly just because things are dry and it’s hot,” Smith said. “But we were able to get a lot of resources on it quickly.”

