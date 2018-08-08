The Emerald’s guide to Eugene Pride weekend

The city of Eugene will be painted red, orange, yellow and all the other colors of the rainbow this weekend for the annual Eugene-Springfield Pride Festival: a celebration of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Eugene’s Pride events happen in August, and there are several events before and after the big festival that you can attend.



Visit Spectrum Eugene, Eugene’s newest and only LGBTQ+ bar and event space, which will have a soft opening on Thursday during its renovations to celebrate with Pride events all weekend before the bar opens next month.



Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21+) from Thursday, Aug. 9 to Aug. 13; Spectrum Eugene, 150 W. Broadway

Take a chance at Spectrum’s free bingo event to win Spectrum gift certificates, merchandise from local breweries, free drinks and other prizes.



8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (21+) on Thursday, Aug. 9; Spectrum Eugene, 150 W. Broadway

Enjoy live music and entertainment before the start of Pride Festival at this pre-Pride block party. All proceeds will go to local LGBTQ+ nonprofits Trans*Ponder and the Imperial Sovereign Court of the Emerald Empire.



5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (all ages) and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21+) on Friday, Aug. 10; Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Blvd., $5 cover



Glamazons Pre-Pride Dance Party at the Cowfish Café and Club

Glamazons, a drag performance group, will perform at the Cowfish’s pre-Pride dance party.



The performance starts at 10 p.m. (21+) and end time is subject to change on Friday, Aug. 10; Cowfish, 100 Day Island Road, $5 suggested donation



Dance your heart out at Spectrum’s dance party to prepare for Pride weekend.



9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21+) on Friday, Aug. 10; Spectrum Eugene, 150 W. Broadway, $5 suggested donation

Prepare to be wowed by live entertainment that includes drag performance groups and the Gay Men’s Chorus at the Eugene-Springfield area’s annual pride festival, which also features LGBTQ+ yoga, shop vendors and youth musical theatre.



Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11; Alton Baker Park, 100 Day Island Road, $5 suggested donation

If you still have some moves left after Spectrum’s first Pride dance party, you can dance the rest of your heart out at Spectrum’s first 21+ post-Pride dance party.



9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11; Spectrum Eugene, 150 W. Broadway

Glamazons Pride Dance Party at the Cowfish Café and Club



The Glamazons will perform again at the Cowfish for its Pride day dance party.



The event starts at 10 p.m. and end time is subject to change (21+) on Saturday, Aug. 11; Cowfish, 100 Day Island Road, $5 suggested donation

Spectrum will host one last dance party to close out Pride weekend, with topless go-go dancers, LGBTQ+ strippers and a clothing-optional and costumes-encouraged dress code, with special prizes for the best Pride costumes.



9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21+) on Sunday, Aug. 12; Spectrum Eugene, 150 W. Broadway, $5 cover



