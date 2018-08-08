Oregon sophomore Katie Rainsberger leads the pack during the second lap around the course. The University of Oregon hosts the Pac-12 Cross Country Championship meet at the Springfield Golf Club in Marcola, Ore. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Report: Oregon loses multiple top runners

Oregon track and field and cross country runners Katie Rainsberger, Lilli Burdon, Tanner Anderson and Mick Stanovsek were all granted transfers from the university, according to the Register-Guard.

The news comes in the wake of former Oregon assistant coaches Andy and Maurica Powell hired on to run the University of Washington’s program. The Ducks replaced them with Helen Lehman-Winters and Ben Thomas.

Big news out of Oregon today as distance runners Katie Rainsberger, Lilli Burdon, Tanner Anderson and Mick Stanovsek are no longer Ducks. All four asked for and were granted their release so they could transfer — Chris Hansen (@chansen_RG) August 8, 2018

The group has a large collection of accolades.

Burdon is a seven-time All-American, an NCAA Champion and a Cross Country All-Pac-12 First-Team.

Rainsberger is a five-time All-American, Two-time Cross Country All-Pac-12 First-Team, Pac-12 Cross Country Freshman of the Year, Honda Award Finalist for Cross Country.

Stanovsek is a three-time All-American, and Anderson is a two-time All-American.

Hansen also noted the absence of Judy Pendergast, Jaxson Hoey and incoming freshman Josh Hoey from the roster.

Also not on the Oregon roster is Judy Pendergast, a transfer from Harvard last season, Jaxson Hoey, a transfer from Penn State, and Josh Hoey, a top recruit who was expected to start his freshman season this fall — Chris Hansen (@chansen_RG) August 8, 2018

