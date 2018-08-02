BaseballMultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: The Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 8-3

August 2, 2018 at 10:43 pm


Eugene Emeralds infielder Jake Slaughter (41) at second base. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds pitcher Jeffrey Passantino (27) winds up the ball. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds infielder Grant Fennell (21) runs to first. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Spokane Indians outfielder Austin O’Banion (36) hits a home run. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds outfielder Jonathon Sierra (22) runs to home plate. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Fans at PK Park. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Eugene Emeralds celebrate a play. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

A Spokane Indians pitcher releases the ball. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds infielder Jake Slaughter (41) crosses home plate. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

A Spokane Indians coach argues a call. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Spokane Indians infielder Curtis Terry (28) throws to first. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds infielder Luke Reynolds (4) runs to third. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

The Eugene Emeralds run to the dugout inbetween innings. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Eugene Emeralds infielder Andy Weber (46) makes contact with second. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Devin Roux

Devin Roux

Related Posts

FootballSports

Mario Cristobal talks roster news, offseason workouts during opening fall press conference

OlympicsSports

Hayward Field awarded 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials

LacrosseSports

Chelsea Gamble hired as Oregon lacrosse head coach

SoftballSports

Lombardi hopes to cement Oregon’s place as perennial title contender