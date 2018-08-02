BaseballMultimediaPhotoSports Photos: The Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 8-3 Devin Roux — August 2, 2018 at 10:43 pm Eugene Emeralds infielder Jake Slaughter (41) at second base. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds pitcher Jeffrey Passantino (27) winds up the ball. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds infielder Grant Fennell (21) runs to first. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Spokane Indians outfielder Austin O’Banion (36) hits a home run. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds outfielder Jonathon Sierra (22) runs to home plate. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Fans at PK Park. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) The Eugene Emeralds celebrate a play. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) A Spokane Indians pitcher releases the ball. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds infielder Jake Slaughter (41) crosses home plate. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) A Spokane Indians coach argues a call. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Spokane Indians infielder Curtis Terry (28) throws to first. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds infielder Luke Reynolds (4) runs to third. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) The Eugene Emeralds run to the dugout inbetween innings. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Eugene Emeralds infielder Andy Weber (46) makes contact with second. The Eugene Emeralds host the Spokane Indians at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on August 2, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald) Comments Tell us what you think: