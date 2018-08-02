Nerd Art Night returns to Game Pub in downtown Eugene this Friday

Game Pub in downtown Eugene will once again be hosting Nerd Art Night this Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nerd Art Night, which Game Pub hosts once every two months, features pop culture artwork and jewelry made by local artists and is part of Eugene’s monthly First Friday ArtWalk.

Tommy Harbour is one of the local artists whose work will be featured, and he’s also responsible for organizing Nerd Art Night.

“The event is to feature local arts that focus on pop culture as the mainstay of their work,” Harbour said. “I try to find artists that add their unique voice to the event both in style and how they present their work.”

Other local artists to be featured include Harbour’s wife, Kelli Harbour-Byers, Jesse Tannehill, The Steel Web, Stuck on Pop Culture, Karrashi Art and Kylea Phillips.

Because Game Pub also serves alcohol, Nerd Art Night will be restricted to those 21 and older. Drink specials will include $4 Jameson, $4 Fireball, and $5 Jaegerbombs.

DJ Cheezus will be playing music throughout the event, and guests are welcome to play for free any of the arcade and video games available at Game Pub. Past Nerd Art Nights have also featured cosplay contests, and although there won’t be a contest at this Friday’s event, some guests may still choose to dress up.

Game Pub is located at 881 Willamette St. and is open every day from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

