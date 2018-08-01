Oregon attacker Shannon Williams (36) watches the ball slide past Cardinal goalie Allie Dacar (44). The Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinal's at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, March 11, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

Chelsea Gamble hired as Oregon lacrosse head coach

Oregon lacrosse has announced that former Stanford assistant coach Chelsea Gamble will be the next head coach of the program.

Following Katrina Dowd’s resignation in mid-July, the Oregon athletic department faced finding another women’s athletics head coach. On Wednesday, the search ended with Gamble’s hiring.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to be named the next head coach of the Oregon lacrosse program,” Gamble said in the press release. “I am incredibly humbled and would like to thank Rob Mullens, Lisa Peterson and all of the wonderful people at the University of Oregon for this opportunity. Growing the game of lacrosse, especially on the West Coast, is something I am extremely passionate about. There is no better conference to compete in and grow this amazing game than the Pac-12.”

Gamble spent the last four seasons with the Cardinal as the offensive coordinator, and her offense led the Pac-12 in 2018 with 15.15 goals per game and 6.10 assists per game.

Last season, Oregon went 9-9 in Dowd’s second season with the Ducks. Oregon lost 19-8 and 17-9 to Stanford in games that the Cardinal were nationally ranked No. 18 and No. 12, respectively.

“After talking with coach Gamble, I am really excited to have her leading our program,” Oregon senior Shannon Williams said in the press release. “She’s experienced within the Pac-12 and knows our conference really well. I think she will be able to connect with players and create a culture of family, competition and success within Oregon lacrosse.”

