Oregon track and field hires Helen Lehman-Winters as associate head coach

Oregon track and field has filled another void left by the departures of Andy and Maurica Powell, hiring former University of San Francisco head track and field and cross country coach Helen Lehman-Winters as associate head coach.

Oregon hired former Virginia Tech coach Ben Thomas last week as an associate head coach as well.

Lehman-Winters coached 15 years at USF, leading the USF women’s team to a second place finish at the 2017 NCAA Cross Country Championships and is an eight time WCC coach of the year.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the rich tradition of track and field at the University of Oregon, and I am grateful for the confidence and faith that Robert Johnson and the administration have in me to take on this role,” Lehman-Winters said through the press release, “I can’t wait to get to work, meet the student-athletes, start recruiting and begin the process of contributing to a championship program.”

She does have great experience recruiting internationally and on the West Coast. Prior to USF, Lehman-Winters coached as a volunteer at UCLA and also coached at El Cerrito High School and Carondelet High School where she won numerous titles.

“Helen is an incredible addition to our coaching staff, and we can’t wait for her to get started,” said Robert Johnson in the press release. “She is a seasoned, smart, talented and proven coach, and a relentless recruiter. … I am excited and confident in her ability to take our distance program to new and exciting heights.”

