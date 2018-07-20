Marlou Kluiving high fives Julia Eshet after they won a set in their doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis names Courtney Nagle head coach

Oregon women’s tennis announced former player Courtney Nagle will be the next head coach of the program after Alison Silverio’s departure for Notre Dame.

After playing for Oregon from 2002-05, Nagle became a volunteer assistant coach at Oregon before spending the last four years at North Carolina as the top assistant coach. The Tar Heels went 122-12 with Nagle as a coach, winning three ACC titles and two Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) national championships.

“Courtney’s leadership skills, commitment to the student-athlete experience, ability to develop talent, and experience working with a championship program at highest level makes her a perfect fit to lead the Oregon women’s tennis program,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release . “We are excited to welcome Courtney home to Oregon, and we look forward to all of the future success of our program under her leadership.”

Before her full coaching career, Nagle competed on the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) tour after beginning her Oregon career as a freshman walk-on in 2002.

“I am so happy to have this opportunity to return home to Eugene and join Oregon Athletics as the head coach of the women’s tennis program,” Nagle said in the release. “It’s an honor and a dream come true to step into this leadership role. My journey as a competitive player and coach has prepared me to lead our program into this next chapter of excellence.”

