TrackTown USA President Vin Lananna resigns

Vin Lananna announced on Tuesday that he is resigning from his position as President of TrackTown USA, the local organizing committee that hosts events such as the U.S. Olympic Trials and the World Indoor Championships.

Lananna helped secure the 2021 IAAF World Championships, which required a new facility, leading to the demolition of Hayward Field several weeks ago.

The Emerald spoke with Lananna, who confirmed that he will be stepping down as president and cited concerns about being “spread too thin” in his duties and wanting to focus on the impact that the 2021 Championships will have on the track community.

He plans to remain in his position as the associate athletic director at the University of Oregon.

Lananna told the Emerald that TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly will take over his duties.

Lananna has been on temporary administrative leave since February due to “perceived conflicts of interest in his roles as president of both TrackTown USA and USA Track and Field,” The Oregonian reports.

The 2021 World Championships remain controversial as the event required a new facility and the New York Times reported in January that the bid itself is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice.

