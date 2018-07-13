Podlandia: Where to start?

Welcome to Podlandia, a new mini-series from the Emerald Media Podcast Network designed for podcasters, by podcasters, and for everyone lookng to get started. The second episode of the series tackles getting started, and features two college podcasters from “Good News, A Podcast.” Understand the struggles of starting a podcast from scratch, including creating a theme, composing original jingles and finding time to put things together. If you’re looking to start a podcast, this is the series for you.

The next episode will feature two podcasters redefining the world of audio and storytelling. Shakespear couldn’t be more proud.

This series is reported, and produced by Alec Cowan, with original music and artwork produced by him also.

