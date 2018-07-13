Oregon freshman Petra Salko sights the hole before putting on hole 9. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon names Derek Radley as new women’s golf coach

Following Ria Scott’s exit for Virginia, Oregon women’s golf has named Derek Radley the new head coach.

Radley comes to Eugene from Arizona, where he spent his last six seasons and was the Wildcats’ associate head coach since 2016. Radley inherits an Oregon team that has made 11 straight NCAA Regionals appearances.

“I’m excited to come in and hit the ground running and do everything I can to help these young women reach their goals,” Radley said in Oregon’s press release.

During Radley’s time at Arizona, the Wildcats finished in the top-10 in the NCAA five times. Radley is the sixth head coach in Oregon women’s golf history and will have a nearly full group of returners for next season with five of last year’s six players coming back for the 2018-19 year.

