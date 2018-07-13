Oregon Ducks defender Jill Zubilaga (15) and California Golden Bears midfielder Chloe Landry (11) fight for the ball during a faceoff. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse head coach Katrina Dowd resigns

Oregon has lost yet another women’s athletics head coach. On Friday, Oregon announced that lacrosse head coach Katrina Dowd had resigned from the position and that assistant coach Becca Block would become the interim head coach as the program looks for a new head coach.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be the head coach at Oregon, and I have certainly had a great experience,” Dowd in the press release. “I enjoyed working with our tremendous group of student-athletes, and leaving them is a very difficult decision. At this time, I am interested in pursuing other opportunities, but I will always have great memories from my time at Oregon.”

Dowd was Oregon’s head coach for two seasons, leading the Ducks to an 18-17 record during her time in Eugene. The Ducks won the first ever Pac-12 Tournament women’s lacrosse game this past season, beating Cal 22-9 to then fall to hosts Colorado in the second round to wrap up Oregon’s 9-9 2018 season.

Dowd, Block and former Oregon attacker Jill Zubillaga are currently playing for the Long Island Sound in the United Women’s Lacrosse League.

Dowd joins a long list of already departed Oregon women’s athletics head coaches. She joins softball’s Mike White, women’s golf’s Ria Scott and women’s tennis’ Alison Silviero. Maurica Powell and Andy Powell also left the track and field program in June, leaving Oregon with many positions to fill during this summer. The Ducks have filled softball and golf’s vacancies already.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: