PodcastSports Podcasts
Emerald FC: FIFA World Cup final preview and tournament review

and July 13, 2018 at 10:12 am


Associate sports editor Shawn Medow is joined by Austin Cracraft to discuss and break down the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Sunday’s final between France and Belgium. Shawn and Austin talk about the teams’ paths to the final and pick their best moments of the tournament in Russia.

This episode was produced by Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen.

Shawn Medow

Shawn is an associate sports editor and reporter for the Emerald covering football, men's basketball, women's basketball, acrobatics and tumbling, track and field/cross-country and softball. He also hosts several podcasts, including a soccer podcast, on the Emerald Podcast Network. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @ShawnMedow.

