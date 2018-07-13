This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Emerald FC: FIFA World Cup final preview and tournament review

Associate sports editor Shawn Medow is joined by Austin Cracraft to discuss and break down the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Sunday’s final between France and Belgium. Shawn and Austin talk about the teams’ paths to the final and pick their best moments of the tournament in Russia.

This episode was produced by Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen.

