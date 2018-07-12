Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

CBS, Westgate have Oregon MBB at 7-1 odds to win 2019 NCAA title

After missing the NCAA Tournament this past season, going 23-10 with a sixth place finish in the Pac-12, Oregon men’s basketball has retooled thanks to some notable recruits. CBS and Westgate give the Ducks 7-1 odds to win the national title, trailing just three teams.

The Ducks are behind three of the usual four biggest schools in terms of men’s college basketball. Duke, Kentucky and Kansas are ahead of Oregon. Duke has the top-3 recruits in the nation joining the team this fall in R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish.

Oregon, has a strong incoming freshman class as well, highlighted by No. 4-ranked Bol Bol. Guard Will Richardson (No. 35 recruit according to ESPN) and forwards Louis King (No. 11) and Miles Norris (81) will also join Bol Bol in Eugene.

This will be the third year in a row where the Ducks will have a vastly different starting lineup, but they still have head coach Dana Altman. Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh and Troy Brown Jr. (Altman’s first ever first round draft pick) are gone.

Payton Pritchard, the lone player remaining from the Final Four run just two years ago, will look to take the next step as the leader. Pritchard led the team in scoring and averaged 14.5 ppg.

Other returning players include sophomore Kenny Wooten (92 blocks last season), redshirt-senior Paul White (9.4 ppg) and Victor Bailey Jr. (36.4 three-point percentage).

Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: