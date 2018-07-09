Community members gather in the Erb Memorial Union basement for a FIFA World Cup watch party on July 6, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Soccer fans gather in EMU to watch World Cup; other local establishments to host the final match

One of the world’s most popular sporting events is reaching its climax, as the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament now enters its final week.

The tournament began on June 14, with the host nation, Russia, defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in a match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Since then, the pool of 32 teams that entered the tournament has shrunken to four, with only France, Belgium, England, and Croatia remaining.

Throughout the tournament, matches have been shown on the video wall on the ground level of the University of Oregon’s EMU. Diverse crowds of fans have gathered there to watch exciting contests like Colombia vs. England and Belgium vs. Brazil.

Zach Patrick-Riley, a graduate student in the Language Teaching Studies Masters of Arts Program, was seated on a couch in the front row and sporting a Brazil jersey for their match against Belgium on Friday. He worked as an English teacher in Brazil for two and a half years and was supporting their soccer team on its quest for a record sixth World Cup title.

Patrick-Riley guessed that he had already watched three or four matches on the EMU video wall and said that he appreciated the communal aspect of the venue.

“It’s really nice — the atmosphere here is just great,” he said.

Sagarika Sharma, a 16-year-old student at South Eugene High School, was also there to watch the Belgium vs. Brazil match. She’s working in a lab at UO this summer and has been following the World Cup closely, often times at the EMU.

“If I’m free for lunch I always come here to watch the game,” she said.

Shuichi Midorikawa, a 20-year-old international student from Kawasaki, Japan, was taking a break from studying at UO’s American English Institute to enjoy the game. He was upset about Japan being eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium, so he decided to root for Brazil.

In the upcoming semi-finals, France will play Belgium on Tuesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. PDT and England will play Croatia on Wednesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. PDT. The losers of the semi-finals will play each other in a third place play-off match on Saturday, July 14 at 7 a.m. PDT.

The winners of the semi-finals will then face off in the final, which begins at 8 a.m. PDT on Sunday, July 15. The final match will take place where the tournament began – at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Since the EMU doesn’t open until 10 a.m. on Sundays, local fans will have to find a different venue to watch the final match. Fortunately, the following establishments in Eugene and Springfield will be open and showing both the final and the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Venues (more to come)

The Cooler Restaurant and Bar

20 Centennial Loop

(541) 484-4355

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., every day.

Trev’s Sports Bar and Grill

1675 Franklin Blvd

(541) 653-8151

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Taylor’s Bar and Grill

894 E 13th Ave

(541) 344-6174

Hours: Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 15: 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (special hours for World Cup)

Prime Time Sports Bar and Grill

1360 Mohawk Blvd (Springfield)

(541) 746-0549

Hours: Monday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Rennie’s Landing

1214 Kincaid St

(541) 687-0600

Hours: Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, July 15th: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. (special hours for World Cup)

Wild Duck Cafe

1419 Villard St

(541) 485-3825

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Side Bar

1680 Coburg Rd

(541) 343-1200

Hours: Monday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Barn Light

924 Willamette St

(458) 205-8914

Hours: Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday and Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sixth Street Grill

55 W 6th Ave

(541) 485-2961

Hours: Monday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 15: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (special hours for World Cup)

The Emerald will continue to update this list if more venues show the matches.

