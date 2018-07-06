Janvhi Clark fist bumps Oregon Women's Tennis Head Coach Alison Silverio after winning her tiebreaker. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis head coach Alison Silverio leaves for Notre Dame job

Oregon women’s tennis head coach Alison Silverio has left the program, taking the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

In her four seasons as Oregon’s head coach, Silverio went 52-43, including winning the program’s first NCAA tournament match since 2004, beating Tennessee in the first round, 4-2.

Excited to begin the journey at Notre Dame and lead @NDWomensTennis!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/pVG3zr3aEt — Alison Silverio (@CoachSilverio) July 6, 2018

“I am grateful to (Oregon athletics director) Rob Mullens, (Oregon senior associate athletics director) Eric Roedl and the University of Oregon for providing my first opportunity to be a head coach,” Silverio said in a press release. “I am humbled by the success and growth my former student-athletes have achieved.”

Silverio showed her commitment to her players through a team culture this season she dubbed a “Duck Army,” where the emphasis was on playing as a team, cheering each other on every serve.

As a player, Silverio led Georgia Tech to the 2007 national title, beating UCLA, and current Oregon assistant coach Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson.

Silverio is the third head women’s athletics coach to leave Oregon in the last three weeks after Mike White left Oregon softball for Texas in June and Ria Scott left for Virginia on Tuesday. Cross-country and track and field coaches Maurica and Andy Powell also left UO for Washington in June.

