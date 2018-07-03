Oregon freshman Kathleen Scavo talks with Oregon Women's Golf Head Coach Ria Scott before she putts on hole 14. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Coach Ria Scott leaves Oregon women’s golf for Virginia

After nine seasons as the head coach of Oregon women’s golf, Ria Scott has left the program to take the head coaching job at the University of Virginia.

Scott took the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament in each of her nine years in charge after the program had failed to qualify in the 10 seasons prior to her arrival. She coached each of Oregon’s top-1o scoring average golfers in the program’s history. Under Scott, the Ducks finished no worse than 35th nationally.

Oregon’s best season under Scott was in the 2014-15 season in which the Ducks won two tournaments in the spring while grabbing a second-place finish at the Pac-12 Tournament. Caroline Inglis won the individual Pac-12 title — the first ever for the program.

At Virginia, Scott replaces Kim Lewellen, who led the Virginia for the last 11 seasons before leaving for Wake Forest last month.

Scott’s exit also marks the second Oregon women’s athletics head coach to leave the university after Mike White left Oregon softball for Texas in June. Andy and Maurica Powell left the track and field program for Washington following the NCAA outdoor championships.

