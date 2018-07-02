The Cupcake Girls iconic pink cupcakes will be present at the Eugene Emeralds July 3 game. (The Cupcake Girls)

Portland sex worker advocacy nonprofit The Cupcake Girls to throw first pitch at Emerald’s game on July 3

The Cupcake Girls, a nonprofit focused on rights and advocacy for adult entertainers and sex workers in Las Vegas and Portland, is coming to Lane County. Members of The Cupcake Girls will throw out the first pitch at the Eugene Emeralds baseball game at 7:05 p.m. on July 3 at PK Park against the Everett AquaSox.

“This is a great opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to Lane County,” The Cupcake Girls Marketing and Community Relations Manager Alyssa Tolva wrote in an email. “The Eugene Emeralds has a great community spotlight program that helps spread awareness for local nonprofits.”

The Cupcake Girls started in spring of 2011 by founder Joy Hoover, who visited clubs in Las Vegas with a box of cupcakes as an icebreaker to talk to the performers. In the fall of 2011, The Cupcake Girls expanded to Portland, a city that has more strip clubs per capita than Las Vegas.

When arriving in Portland, the group found that Springfield has more strip clubs per capita than Portland, according to Tolva.

The nonprofit continues to visit clubs and other adult industry events, and does outreach to sex workers. Some of the services that The Cupcake Girls offers include is crisis and emergency care, mentorship and advocacy and domestic violence support, among others.

At the Emeralds game, The Cupcake Girls will have a booth on the concourse selling t-shirts, totes and cupcakes. They hope to find volunteers and community partners, according to Tolva.

