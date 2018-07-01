Thousands of concert-goers gather on the hillside of the Gorge Amphitheatre. Day one of Sasquatch! Music Festival kicks off on May 25, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Sasquatch! Music Festival announces its discontinuation

After 17 years of inspiring music performances backgrounded by the breathtaking views of Washington’s Columbia River Gorge, Sasquatch! Music Festival has announced that it is ceasing operations and will not hold its annual festival next spring, Willamette Week reports.

Sasquatch! founder Adam Zacks announced the festival’s end on June 28th in an email saying, “Today we take a bow and bid a fond farewell to Sasquatch! I will no longer be producing the Festival, nor will it take place in 2019.”

Since 2002, Sasquatch! has emerged as one of the year’s most anticipated music festivals, having boasted performances from acts such as Kanye West, the Pixies, The Cure, The Flaming Lips, and Outkast.

For many, the news of Sasquatch’s discontinuation didn’t come as a surprise. In 2014, the festival attempted to add a second weekend in addition to its routine Memorial Weekend run, but due to a lack of sales, the second weekend was soon scrapped. Two years later, The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported an attendance drop of over 50 percent since 2015’s festival.

Sasquatch! Music Festival was a staple in Pacific Northwest concert-going and will leave a sizable entertainment void in this corner of the country. Named after a regional supernatural icon, the festival encapsulated many concepts important to the area: meaningful music, irreverent comedy, a care-free, fun-loving attitude and awe-inspiring natural beauty.

Zacks concluded his email saying, “Sasquatch! will forever remain a tapestry of the people who worked with us, the artists who inspired us, and the varied experiences of the fans who attended it.”

Though Zacks removed any hope for a festival along the Gorge in 2019, there remains a possibility of the event being picked up and continued by a different entity in the future.

