Photos: Dead & Company brings music and a lot of tie dye to Autzen Stadium

Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead band members Bob Weir (guitar/vocals), Mickey Hart (drums) and Bill Kreutzmann (drums), accompanied by John Mayer (guitar/vocals), Oteil Burbridge (bass/drums) and Jeff Chimenti (keyboard).

The last time Grateful Dead members played at Autzen Stadium was June 1994 — 24 years ago. Autzen Stadium itself hasn’t seen any concerts since U2 played there in 1997. On Saturday, twenty-one years later, the football arena again traded sports for sound, and fans in tie dye filled up the field, welcoming Dead & Company to Eugene for a night of psychedelic rock.

follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram and Twitter: @sartakespics

