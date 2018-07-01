Arts & CultureEventsMultimediaMusicNightlifePhoto

Photos: Dead & Company brings music and a lot of tie dye to Autzen Stadium

July 1, 2018 at 6:50 pm


Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead band members Bob Weir (guitar/vocals), Mickey Hart (drums) and Bill Kreutzmann (drums), accompanied by  John Mayer (guitar/vocals), Oteil Burbridge (bass/drums) and Jeff Chimenti (keyboard).

The last time Grateful Dead members played at Autzen Stadium was June 1994 — 24 years ago. Autzen Stadium itself hasn’t seen any concerts since U2 played there in 1997. On Saturday, twenty-one years later, the football arena again traded sports for sound, and fans in tie dye filled up the field, welcoming Dead & Company to Eugene for a night of psychedelic rock.

A tie-dyed crowd walks on to the field area of Autzen Stadium. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Dead & Company

Where did the grass go?: The turf at Autzen Stadium was covered by flooring in preparation for Dead & Company’s crowd. The football arena’s goalposts were also taken out to accommodate the concert. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A Grateful Dead fan wears a 2005 summer tour shirt. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A Dead & Company fan twirls a psychedelic parasol in the air. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A concert-goer looks into the crowd. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A group of concert-goers converse before the show. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A Dead & Company fan takes a photo. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Lights and cameras point toward the stage set up in the middle of the arena. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Many concert-goers sported tie dye and psychedelic costumes. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A concert-goer passes over a beer. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Welcome to Autzen Stadium: The stands at Autzen Stadium begin to fill up at the beginning of the nearly three hour show. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Two concert-goers share a hug before the show. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

John Mayer plays guitar for Dead & Company. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A plane leaves a contrail as it flies over Autzen Stadium. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

John Mayer and Bob Weir play together onstage. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A Dead fan takes a photo. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Stadium vendors carry water for the summer outdoor concert’s crowd. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Autzen Stadium is packed with concert-goers on the ground and in the stands. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The Grateful Dead and University of Oregon logos appear in a trippy graphic. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A fan’s phone catches and reflects the sun. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A fan waves around an alien totem. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The sun begins to set on Autzen Stadium during the concert’s intermission. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Autzen Stadium is packed with concert-goers both on the ground and in the stands. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A handful of people walk alongside the top of Autzen Stadium’s north side. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The concert’s intermission ends as the sunset appears behind the stage. Dead & Company bring music to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on June 30, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Sarah Northrop

Sarah Northrop

Sarah is the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She has experience in all kinds of photography and visual tempo, as well as feature writing and news reporting. In her free time she enjoys hiking, live music and petting dogs.

