Suspect shot in altercation with police after allegedly breaking into a house and stabbing a man

Eugene police shot an armed man after he allegedly broke into a house and stabbed an occupant to death early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Eugene Police department.

At approximately 4:29 a.m., Eugene Police reportedly received a call that a man was trying to break into a house. A male occupant of the home confronted the intruder and was subsequently stabbed in the neck and throat.

Police quickly responded to the scene and began looking for the suspect who had escaped on foot.

The police eventually located the suspect in the backyard of 546 W 13 Ave. The suspect was armed with a knife. After attempting to resolve the situation with tasers, police fired shots and hit the suspect.

Following the incident, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his wounds. The victim was also taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries that occurred during the stabbing.

“This was a dangerous, rapidly evolving situation with a violent suspect,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner. “All indications are that officers gave the suspect every opportunity to comply, including the use of a taser, and then were faced with the difficult but necessary decision to use deadly force.”

Roads are closed near the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Jefferson, Polk and Washington. Police have asked travelers to avoid those areas.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information becomes available.

