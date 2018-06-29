MultimediaPodcast
Podlandia: Should you make a podcast?

June 29, 2018 at 8:46 am


Welcome to Podlandia, a new mini-series from the Emerald Media Podcast Network designed for podcasters, by podcasters, and for everyone lookng to get started. The first episode of the series tackles the radio industry: how has it changed over the years, and as podcasts reach the height of their boom, should you start your own? If you’re looking to start a podcast, this is the series for you.

The next episode will feature two podcasters launching their own series from the bedrooms.

This series is reported, and produced by Alec Cowan, with original music and artwork produced by him also.

