Coach Mike White of Ducks Softball receiving a victory shower from team managers Jack Wauson and Anthony Aresco. Ducks are headed to the next round after meeting the Kentucky Wildcats 6-5. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

Mike White to leave Oregon softball for Texas

Oregon softball head coach Mike White is leaving the program to take over the vacancy left at the University of Texas by Connie Clark, who was the Longhorns’ head coach for 22 years. Texas went 33-26 this season and were ousted in the Seattle Regional.

It was first reported by Ryan Thorburn of the Register-Guard. Mike White confirmed to the Emerald in a phone interview on Monday that he was taking the job.

Mike White said he has “a lot of moments” to remember. “Right from the very first time we made the College World Series… to winning our first Pac-12 title.”

Oregon assistant coach Chelsea Spencer will serve as interim head coach as the search for White’s replacement begins.

White went 53-10 in his final campaign, which included a trip to the Women’s College World Series where they were eliminated by Florida State, the eventual champion.

In nine seasons as head coach, White went 435-111-1, won five Pac-12 titles and earned five trips to the WCWS.

A source close to the team confirmed they were notified via text and email.

Three Oregon staples left the program at the end of the season with Jenna Lilley, Gwen Svekis and Lauren Lindvall all graduating. White showed a lot of emotion throughout his final postseason with the Ducks, calling this year’s postseason group one of the toughest teams he has coached.

Oregon assistant coach Jimmy Kolaitis was recently hired as the head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, leaving a question mark as to who would take over the program.

When asked whether the University asked him who he would like to take over, White said they had not asked him.

Some of Oregon’s players reacted to the news on Twitter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

