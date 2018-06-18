Grad GuideMultimediaNewsPhoto

Photos: Thousands of graduating Ducks celebrate the 142nd University of Oregon Commencement

and June 18, 2018 at 1:47 pm


Monday’s University of Oregon graduation kicked off with the traditional Duck Grad Parade, where graduating Ducks celebrate and walk down Thirteenth Avenue to the commencement ceremony at Matthew Knight Arena each year. According to the University of Oregon, a total of 5,159 students graduated with degrees: 4,031 Bachelor’s degrees, 886 Master’s degrees, 125 Doctoral degrees and 117 Law degrees. The students of the 2018 graduating class are from from 59 countries, 46 states and two territories.

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

Two graduates hug while another two share a drink of champagne. hundreds gathered nearby before the Duck Grad Parade. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A vendor sells flowers to graduates and their families outside of the Duck Store. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

An LTD bus attempts to maneuver through the graduation commotion on the corner of Thirteenth Avenue and Kincaid Street. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Me Hoy Minoy: A graduate decorates her cap with the character DoodleBob from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Hundreds of grads with their families gathered near Eugene’s beloved Taylor’s Bar & Grill before the Duck Grad Parade. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Two graduates cheers at Taylor’s Bar & Grill, where hundreds gathered nearby before the Duck Grad Parade. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Megan Pelos, a family and human services major, blows her duck whistle. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

I wined a lot but I did it: Alyssa Locke, a general social science major holds up her decorated grad cap. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

Smartine Ostin, general sciences major and chemistry minor, wears a cap that reads, “Couldn’t hold me down even if you wanted to”. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Calynne Torres, a women and gender studies major and her dog Johnny Cash stand outside of the Erb Memorial Union. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

 

The UO Student Alumni Association welcomes the 2018 graduating class to the commencement at Matthew Knight Arena. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Graduates and their families walk into Matthew Knight Arena for the commencement ceremony. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

A grad hugs a statue of The Duck. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

“I almost wore my Nickelback shirt but my mom said no,” says Natalie Waitt-Gibson, a graduating journalism major. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Graduates and their families walk into Matthew Knight Arena for the commencement ceremony. A total of 5,159 students graduated with degrees this year. The University of Oregon celebrates its 142nd commencement with the traditional Thirteenth Avenue Duck Grad Parade on June 18, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @sartakespics

Follow Dana Sparks on Instagram: @danasparksphoto

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Tags:,,,,,,,,
Sarah Northrop

Sarah Northrop

Sarah is the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She has experience in all kinds of photography and visual tempo, as well as feature writing and news reporting. In her free time she enjoys hiking, live music and petting dogs.

Related Posts

News

Voting is open for the ASUO election, here’s how you can vote

News

Annual Global Health Conference looks to bring awareness of women’s role in global health issues

AcademicsNews

Updates on core education requirements aim to make process less confusing during registration

News

PACG: The future of college eSports