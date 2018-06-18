Photos: Thousands of graduating Ducks celebrate the 142nd University of Oregon Commencement

Monday’s University of Oregon graduation kicked off with the traditional Duck Grad Parade, where graduating Ducks celebrate and walk down Thirteenth Avenue to the commencement ceremony at Matthew Knight Arena each year. According to the University of Oregon, a total of 5,159 students graduated with degrees: 4,031 Bachelor’s degrees, 886 Master’s degrees, 125 Doctoral degrees and 117 Law degrees. The students of the 2018 graduating class are from from 59 countries, 46 states and two territories.

