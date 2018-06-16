NewsNews PodcastsPodcast
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Meet the Emerald’s new Editor-in-Chief

, and June 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm


On this episode of the Emerald Podcast Network, current Editor-in-Chief Jack Pitcher and incoming Editor-in-Chief Zach Price sit down with Podcast Editor Alec Cowan to talk about the Emerald’s year in review: what could the paper have done better, what are the struggles of being editor-in-chief and what are Zach’s goals for next year? In keeping fashion with last year, the podcast concludes with some random trivia for Zach. This is the podcast for all things Emerald.

This podcast was produced by Alec Cowan. It features the Emerald theme song as well as original music by Alec Cowan.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.

Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think:

Alec Cowan

Alec Cowan

Alec Cowan is the Podcast Editor for the Emerald. He spends most of his time purchasing books he doesn't read and listening to podcasts to sound more smarter.

Related Posts

MultimediaNewsPhoto

Photos: Hayward Field project preparations and destruction of East Grandstand

Grad GuideMultimediaNewsPhoto

Photos: Thousands of graduating Ducks celebrate the 142nd University of Oregon Commencement

Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast

Podcast: Spotlight on Science: 3D prosthetics with the UO Biomechanics club

News

UO student loses Republican primary, says he’ll demand recount