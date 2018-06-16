Podcast: Meet the Emerald’s new Editor-in-Chief

On this episode of the Emerald Podcast Network, current Editor-in-Chief Jack Pitcher and incoming Editor-in-Chief Zach Price sit down with Podcast Editor Alec Cowan to talk about the Emerald’s year in review: what could the paper have done better, what are the struggles of being editor-in-chief and what are Zach’s goals for next year? In keeping fashion with last year, the podcast concludes with some random trivia for Zach. This is the podcast for all things Emerald.

This podcast was produced by Alec Cowan. It features the Emerald theme song as well as original music by Alec Cowan.

