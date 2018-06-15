Oregon Ducks safety Fotu T. Leiato II (19) smiles as he answers a question from a reporter. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Former Oregon football player Fotu Leiato found dead

Former Oregon football linebacker Fotu Leiato II was found dead after a car rollover crash near Autzen Stadium on early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. Leiato, 21, was the passenger and UO student Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, was the driver of the vehicle.

Chavarin Jr. was initially arrested for a DUII in result of the crash and Leiato’s body was only found four hours later. KEZI first reported the crash and the discovery of the passenger’s body, which has been confirmed to be Leiato’s.

On Tuesday, June 19, Eugene police announced that Chavarin Jr. was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

Leiato was arrested in late April for theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief after trying to remove a parking boot and failing to appear in court for a previous incident. He was dismissed by the Oregon football team in May.

Leiato played in 38 career games for the Ducks, finishing with 37 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

https://twitter.com/Tcarew10/status/1007846779537092610

https://twitter.com/Faoliu_10/status/1007856207925633024

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.



Donate

Comments

Tell us what you think: