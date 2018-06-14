Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast
Podcast: Spotlight on Science: 3D prosthetics with the UO Biomechanics club

June 14, 2018 at 4:02 pm


In this episode of Spotlight on Science, Arts and Culture Writer Frankie Lewis speaks with Jordan Bailey, the president of the UO Biomechanics club. Within their conversation are the specifics on the prosthetic arm the club is 3D printing, as well was some more information on the field of biomechanics.

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed ot spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregging in researchers to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone.

Music in this episode is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

