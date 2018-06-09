Photos: NCAA Championships Day 4

USC jumper Lyndsey Lopes clears the bar during the high jump final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon distance runner Samantha Nadel races in the 5000m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
USC runner Anylerne Annelus reacts after clinching the victory in the 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Sabrina Southerland races in the 800m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Ducks runner Sabrina Southerland takes off during the 800m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Ariana Washington leans forward to finish during the 100m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Ariana Washington of the University of Oregon celebrates after finishing the 4×100 relay. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Lauren Rain Williams hands the baton off to teammate Jasmin Reed during the 4x100m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Ducks runner Hannah Walier takes the batton during the 4×400. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
USC runner Kyla Constantine (left) comforts and congratulates teammate Kendall Ellis after her their victory over Georgia. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Lilli Burdon of the University of Oregon smiles after sliding into 3rd place during the 5,000m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon hurdler Alaysha Johnson clears a hurdle during the 110m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Ducks hurdler Alaysha Johnson competes in the 100m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Jessica Hull races in the 1500m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks runner Jessica Hull reacts after winning the 1500m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Jessica Hull celebrates with her teammates during her victory lap. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
University of Kentucky runner Sydney McLaughlin crosses the finish line far ahead of the competition during the 400m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)