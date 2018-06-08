Photos: NCAA Championships Day 3

Houston sprinter Cameron Burrell races toward the finish line to win the 4x100m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Houston sprinter Cameron Burrell points up to the score board after setting a collegate record in the men’s 4x100m relay. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday June 8, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
University of Michigan freshman Brandon Piwinski competes in the highjump. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon distance runner Cooper Teare races in the 5000m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Penn State junior Isaiah Harris comes in crosses the finish line to win the 100m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Florida hurdler Grant Holloway clears a hurdle during the 110m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Oregon middle distance runner Sam Prakel runs in the final lap of the men’s 1500m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday June 8, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
University of Florida high jumper Jhonny Victor shapes out his turn towards the bar. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday June 8, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
University of Illinois hurdler David Kendziera crosses the finish line during the 110 m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
University of Minnesota runner Obsa Ali reacts after winning the 3,000m steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Cravon Gillespie races in the 100m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Lousiana State high jumper JuVaughn Blake sprints up to the bar. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday June 8, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
A man wearing a shirt that reads “Save Hayward” on the front and “Hallowed Grounds” on the back, broke onto the field to run around the track. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
A protester of the Hayward Field renovation runs away from a security official in between races. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
Houston distance runner Brian Barraza leads the pack in the steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday June 8, 2018. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
USC sprinter Michael Norman races in the 4x400m final. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Adam/Emerald)
The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after winning the 2018 NCAA men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)